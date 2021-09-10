Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ronaldo could play until he's 40, says Rooney; Cricket-Paine says teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo could play until he's 40, says Rooney

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of playing until he is 40 as he has adapted his playing style to extend his career, former captain Wayne Rooney said. Ronaldo, 36, spent six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined United from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Cricket-Paine says teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup

Australia captain Tim Paine said the chances of their first ever test against Afghanistan going ahead are "not looking good" with the Taliban unwilling to let women play cricket and questioned why the game's governing body had remained quiet on the issue. Australia are due to face the Afghanistan men's team in Hobart from Nov. 27 but Cricket Australia said on Thursday they would not host the side if reports women's cricket would not be supported in the country were substantiated.

Soccer - Man United homecoming is no vacation, says Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says his return to Old Trafford is not a vacation and he hopes to prove himself again with consistent performances over the next three to four years. The 36-year-old Portuguese spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Former Germany defender Boateng guilty of bodily harm, fined 1.8 million euros

Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who this month signed for Olympique Lyonnais, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich said on Thursday. He was fined 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million).

Athletics - Thompson-Herah ends stellar season on a high

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah finished off her golden year on a high when she won the 100 metres title in the season-ending Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday. Thompson-Herah followed up her Olympic 100 and 200 metres double in Tokyo by coming within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old 100 metres world record in a Diamond League meeting two weeks ago.

Tennis - U.S. Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the U.S. Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

MLB roundup: Rockies stun Phillies with three-run ninth

Pinch hitter Ryan McMahon belted a two-run home run off Ian Kennedy with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies past the host Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday. Sam Hilliard then went back-to-back off Kennedy with a mammoth homer to cap a three-run ninth.

Soccer-Messi overtakes Pele with hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, lifting him above Pele as South America's top international scorer with 79 goals. Messi got the opener after 14 minutes in Buenos Aires, dancing around the Bolivian defence before curling the ball into the net from just outside the box.

Tennis-'Impossible is nothing': Canadian teen Fernandez into US Open final

Leylah Fernandez's storybook U.S. Open continued with yet another upset on Thursday as the Canadian teenager shocked second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final. Rankings-wise, the second-seeded Belarusian represented the toughest challenge yet for the 19-year-old lefthander but with a string of seeded victims behind her, Fernandez had already shown she could not be intimidated.

Tennis-Raducanu stuns Sakkari, first qualifier to reach US Open final

British teen Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final by beating Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in her U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday. With British tennis royalty Tim Henman and Virginia Wade looking on, Raducanu fended off seven break points across her first two service games and capitalized on a trio of double faults from Sakkari on the way to a 5-0 lead in the first set.

