Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fairytale run leaves Raducanu 100% committed to sport; Soccer - Man United homecoming is no vacation, says Ronaldo and more

Tennis-Fairytale run leaves Raducanu 100% committed to sport

Two years ago, Emma Raducanu was not sure tennis was the perfect fit and she kept her education as a backup option but there are no more doubts for the British teenager as her fairytale run takes her to her first major final at the U.S. Open. After a stunning fourth-round appearance at her major debut at Wimbledon two months ago, Raducanu has shown that her grasscourt success was no flash in the pan by going even further at Flushing Meadows, after beginning her campaign as a qualifier.

Soccer-Ronaldo could play until he's 40, says Rooney

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is capable of playing until he is 40 as he has adapted his playing style to extend his career, former captain Wayne Rooney said. Ronaldo, 36, spent six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined United from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Soccer - Man United homecoming is no vacation, says Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says his return to Old Trafford is not a vacation and he hopes to prove himself again with consistent performances over the next three to four years. The 36-year-old Portuguese spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Former Germany defender Boateng guilty of bodily harm, fined 1.8 million euros

Former Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who this month signed for Olympique Lyonnais, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a spokesperson for a court in Munich said on Thursday. He was fined 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million).

Cricket-Manchester test likely to be postponed after India COVID-19 case

India's fifth and final test against England, scheduled to begin later on Friday in Manchester, is likely to be postponed after a COVID-19 case in the tourists' camp, an Indian cricket board official said. Both boards were in talks to explore when the match could start, the official said requesting anonymity.

MLB roundup: Rockies stun Phillies with three-run ninth

Pinch hitter Ryan McMahon belted a two-run home run off Ian Kennedy with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies past the host Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday. Sam Hilliard then went back-to-back off Kennedy with a mammoth homer to cap a three-run ninth.

Tennis-'Bad memories' of Roland Garros trip up Sakkari in New York

"Bad memories" from Roland Garros may have foiled Maria Sakkari at the U.S. Open on Thursday, as the 17th seed fell in the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the second time this year. The Greek was the favourite heading into her encounter with 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu on Arthur Ashe Stadium but was totally outplayed, losing in straight sets, struggling on serve and putting up 33 unforced errors.

Soccer-Messi overtakes Pele with hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, lifting him above Pele as South America's top international scorer with 79 goals. Messi got the opener after 14 minutes in Buenos Aires, dancing around the Bolivian defence before curling the ball into the net from just outside the box.

Tennis-'Impossible is nothing': Canadian teen Fernandez into US Open final

Leylah Fernandez's storybook U.S. Open continued with yet another upset on Thursday as the Canadian teenager shocked second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final. Rankings-wise, the second seeded Belarusian represented the toughest challenge yet for the 19-year-old lefhander but with a string of seeded victims behind her Fernandez had already shown she could not be intimidated.

Tennis-'A shock. Crazy': Raducanu first qualifier to reach US Open final

British teen Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world on Thursday by becoming the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final after beating Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in her U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday. With British tennis royalty Tim Henman and Virginia Wade looking on, Raducanu fended off seven break points across her first two service games and capitalized on a trio of double faults from Sakkari on the way to a 5-0 lead in the first set.

