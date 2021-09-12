Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11

Leylah Fernandez may have come up short in the U.S. Open final on Saturday, but the Canadian teen won over the New York crowd after the match when she paid homage to the city's resilience on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The 19-year-old Fernandez, speaking on-court moments after her improbable run came to an end, appeared to be done with her post-match interview until she asked for the microphone back so she could address the crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open

Before he died responding to Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Center, Brian McAleese, a New York City firefighter and father of four, often shopped at the Key Food supermarket in Brooklyn where Artie Bentley worked for nearly 40 years. Twenty years later, Bentley wore Brian's name on a baseball hat as he headed to Citi Field on Saturday to watch his New York Mets take on their crosstown rival New York Yankees following a ceremony marking the occasion.

Tennis-Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears as the 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade, who was watching from courtside, triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.

Tennis-Salisbury and Krawczyk reunited to claim U.S. Open mixed doubles

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Desirae Krawczyk reunited to cap brilliant Grand Slam campaigns on Saturday beating Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo 7-5 6-2 to lift the U.S. Open mixed doubles title. Krawczyk bagged her third consecutive Grand Slam mixed doubles title, having triumphed at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year.

Soccer-Chelsea's Kerr keen to return to Australia once restrictions lifted

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has said she will look to return to Australia at the first opportunity as she struggles with homesickness amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kerr has been in stellar form in the Women's Super League since making her debut for the London club in January 2020, helping Chelsea to back-to-back titles and finishing as the league's top scorer last season.

Tennis-On verge of surpassing Federer and Nadal, Djokovic still not No. 1 in fans' hearts

Moments after Novak Djokovic reached the U.S. Open final on Friday and moved one step from clinching an elusive calendar Grand Slam, a group of fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium unfurled a banner with a photo of the smiling Serb. "Like It or Not," the sign defiantly read. "Greatest of All Time."

Factbox: Tennis-'Remarkable achievement': Reactions to Raducanu winning U.S. Open

Britain's Emma Raducanu beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. She is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the first British woman to hoist a major trophy since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.

Soccer-Ronaldo takes United joint top with Chelsea, City win and Spurs slump

Two goals from returning hero Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United joint top of the Premier League after early-season pace-setters Tottenham Hotspur fell to a surprise 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace. Champions Manchester City made it three wins out of four with a 1-0 win at Leicester City while Arsenal got their first victory of the campaign, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target in a 1-0 win over Norwich City.

Tennis-In a New York minute, everything changed for U.S. Open champion Raducanu

Emma Raducanu's life changed in a New York minute on Saturday when she beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the U.S. Open final, capping her improbable rise from 150th-ranked qualifier to Grand Slam champion. Already the darling of British tennis with her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon earlier this year, the 18-year-old has cemented her status as a bona fide megastar after swatting aside more experienced opponents and stunning the world of sport to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

Rays stifle Tigers, 7-2

Joey Wendle had a triple and a home run, Dietrich Enns tossed four innings of hitless relief for his first career victory, and the Tampa Bay Rays topped the host Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Saturday. Wendle's homer was his 10th of the season. Kevin Kiermaier supplied two extra-base hits, scored twice and drove in a run, while Brandon Lowe contributed two hits and drove in two runs.

