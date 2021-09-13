Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form; Golf-American Horschel wins PGA title, Wiesberger earns Ryder Cup debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his squad's commitment after they bounced back from a shaky start to their Premier League season with three successive wins. Titleholders City suffered an opening day defeat at Tottenham Hotspur but responded with wins over Norwich City, Arsenal, and Leicester City to move up to fourth, a point off leaders Manchester United.

Golf-American Horschel wins PGA title, Wiesberger earns Ryder Cup debut

American Billy Horschel birdied the 18th hole to claim the BMW PGA Championship title in a tense finish on Sunday in a tournament with huge implications for Europe's Ryder Cup team. Horschel was tied for first in a group on -18 as he stood over his third shot at the par-five 18th at Wentworth but produced a sensational wedge for a nailed-on birdie to complete a sizzling round of seven-under 65.

Tennis-Veterans Stosur, Zhang win doubles title at U.S. Open

Experience triumphed over youth as Australian Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai of China beat Americans Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a tightly fought U.S. Open women's doubles final on Sunday. The duo, who also won together at the Australian Open in 2019, produced a near-flawless first set with just two unforced errors, compared to 10 from Gauff and McNally, who were competing in their first-ever Grand Slam final.

Tennis-Raducanu, Fernandez mark depth of women's game, signal enticing future

With Serena Williams pulling out due to fitness issues even before a ball had been hit and Naomi Osaka and Ash Barty dispatched in the third round, a loss of interest in the women's singles draw at this year's U.S. Open was palpable. But no one could have predicted that it would be left to two teenagers -- ranked 150th and 73rd in the world -- to create the kind of frenzied hype in women's tennis as seen over the past fortnight with their fascinating journeys to Saturday's final.

Tennis-Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid

Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in his third major final, at last, hoisted a Grand Slam trophy while avenging a straight-sets defeat by Djokovic earlier this year in the Australian Open final.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer gets 3,000th strikeout in Dodgers win

Max Scherzer allowed one hit over eight innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, completing the three-game sweep. Scherzer took a perfect game into the eighth inning before Eric Hosmer pulled a double just out of the reach of right fielder Mookie Betts with one out. It was the only baserunner Scherzer allowed.

Tennis-Medvedev delivers on biggest stage to win US Open

Competing for just a stone's throw from the bright lights of Broadway, Daniil Medvedev delivered the performance of a lifetime to win the U.S. Open on Sunday and deny Novak Djokovic a rare calendar-year Grand Slam. The Russian won the year's final major 6-4 6-4 6-4, though the straight-sets victory was anything but routine as Medvedev had to grit his teeth and battle through cramps to close out the match, keeping the pain hidden to avoid giving Djokovic the scent of blood.

NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally to edge Browns

Patrick Mahomes passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half, as the host Kansas City Chiefs didn't lead until the fourth quarter but edged the Cleveland Browns 33-29 on the first Sunday of the NFL season. Cleveland punter Jamie Gillan failed to handle a snap with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs tackled him for a fourth-down loss at the Browns' 15. Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce three plays later for an 8-yard touchdown and the winning score with 7:04 remaining.

Motor racing-Verstappen penalized for the crash, Hamilton saved by a halo

Lewis Hamilton said he felt fortunate to be alive after a collision with Formula One title rival Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Stewards handed Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen a three-place grid penalty for the next round in Russia after his car landed on top of Hamilton's Mercedes, with the rear tire hitting the champion's head.

Factbox-Tennis-U.S. Open men's singles champion Daniil Medvedev

Factbox on Daniil Medvedev, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to win his first Grand Slam title. Age: 25

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)