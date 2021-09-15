Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Giants bomb Padres, clinch playoff berth; Soccer - We're not even a team yet, says PSG coach Pochettino and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Giants bomb Padres, clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 on Monday night, using a five-run first inning against Yu Darvish as a springboard to a 9-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Tommy La Stella led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Evan Longoria added a three-run shot, helping the Giants post their eighth consecutive win. San Francisco clinched no worse than a National League wild-card berth, while San Diego trails Cincinnati by a half-game for the NL's second wild-card spot.

Soccer - We're not even a team yet, says PSG coach Pochettino

Paris St Germain has been labeled as the side to beat in the Champions League since Lionel Messi joined during the close season but coach Mauricio Pochettino warned that he had not yet turned his stellar cast of players into a team. PSG signed Messi as a free agent from Barcelona to assemble a formidable attacking trio with France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar, but they have yet to show what they are capable of together.

Tennis-Raducanu's toughest challenge is coping with the fame game

Emma Raducanu has spent her time hopping from one media interview to another since her fairytale U.S. Open triumph and how she deals with her newfound fame could be as important as her tennis skills for her long-term success. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the world with her improbable run to the title last week, triggering comparisons with some of the greatest achievements in sport.

Patrick Cantlay bags Nicklaus Trophy as PGA Player of the Year

FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay is the PGA Tour Player of the Year. Cantlay, 29, led wire to wire at East Lake to claim the Tour Championship, capping a four-win 2021 that included $7,638,805 in official winnings plus $15 million as the FedEx Cup champion.

Tennis-Fernandez caught up in Cinderella moment after U.S. Open run

After being caught up in a showbiz whirlwind following her unexpected run to the U.S. Open final, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez said she now feels like Cinderella. The 19-year-old, along with U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, is being hailed the world over after her electrifying run in Flushing Meadows.

Doping-WADA to review cannabis ban for athletes

An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

The scientific review will be initiated next year, WADA said on Tuesday. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.

Golf-DeChambeau 'wrecked' his hands from long drive contest training

Bryson DeChambeau said he has "wrecked" his hands by training for long-drive contests, as the American ramps up his preparation for next week's Ryder Cup. The world number seven will make his second appearance at the Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, which will be held at Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26.

Tennis-US Open women's final draws bigger audience than men's decider on ESPN

The U.S. Open women's final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez attracted a bigger audience on ESPN than the men's clash featuring calendar year Grand Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the U.S. sports channel said. The Saturday broadcast of the women's final peaked at 3.4 million viewers while the men's final, which saw Medvedev win his first major title, had a peak of 2.7 million the following day, ESPN said.

Soccer-Men's and Women's teams offered identical contract proposals - U.S. Soccer

The U.S. Soccer Federation said on Tuesday it has offered identical contract proposals to the respective men's and women's player's associations, in an effort to bring the two parties under one collective bargaining agreement (CBA) structure. "U.S. Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the United States, is a single pay structure for both senior national teams," U.S. Soccer said in a written statement.

Athletics-Niyonsaba smashes women's 2,000m world record

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba capped off her season by breaking the 2,000 meters world record on Tuesday, finishing with a time of 5 minutes and 21.56 seconds at a Continental Tour event in Zagreb. The 28-year-old, who won the 5,000 meters Diamond League title in Zurich last week, shaved nearly four seconds off the outdoor record and over two off the indoor mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)