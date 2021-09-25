Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special

Two-time Olympian gymnast and sexual abuse survivor Aly Raisman is sharing her story of resilience and healing in a new television special, "Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light." In the three-hour, two-part special Raisman recounts her journey to recovery and speaks with various survivors and experts on sexual abuse, including #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has been left out of a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his career after Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington dropped the four-time major champion from Saturday's foursomes lineup against the United States. McIlroy, who has figured in every session for Europe since his debut in 2010, lost both his matches on Friday's opening day, where the U.S. dominated both foursome and fourball sessions to grab a commanding 6-2 lead over holders Europe.

Olympics - USOPC 'dedicated' to settlement plan for Nassar abuse victims

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said on Friday it is dedicated to making sure the joint settlement agreement reached between the organization, USA Gymnastics, and survivors of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal succeeds. USA Gymnastics and victims of the former national team doctor filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal three weeks ago that needs to be approved by survivors and insurers in order for it to move forward as a full settlement.

Golf-What's a Ryder Cup party without Europeans? Not as much fun

The Ryder Cup party was back in full swing at Whistling Straits on Friday as the United States roared out of the gate dominating the foursomes 3-1, but for American fans, something was missing -- Europeans. After all, what fun is it if you can't rub it in?

The Golf-United States overwhelm Europe to grab control of Ryder Cup

A red wave washed over the Ryder Cup on Friday as the United States dominated both foursome and fourball sessions to grab a commanding 6-2 lead over holders Europe for their largest opening-day advantage in the biennial event in a nearly half-century. With U.S. results highlighted in red and Europe in blue on the Whistling Straits' scoreboards, chants of "USA, USA" rang out across the striking links-style layout from dawn to dusk as 40,000 mostly American fans basked in a dominating performance by the United States not seen since 1975.

Cycling-Lappartient elected unopposed to second term as UCI president

David Lappartient has been re-elected for a four-year second term as president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), the governing body said on Friday, having stood unopposed at its congress during the Road World Championships in Belgium. Lappartient, who took over from Britain's Brian Cookson in 2017, will remain in his role until 2025. The Frenchman, 48, was previously president of the European Cycling Union.

Athletics-Asia's fastest man sees bright future for Chinese sprinting

Asia's fastest man, Su Bingtian, has backed Chinese sprinters to keep improving after a summer when the 32-year-old became the first athlete from the country to reach the final of the 100 meters at the Olympic Games. Su led the United team - essentially China's national squad - to gold in the 4x100 meters relay at the National Games on Friday, following his performance in the Tokyo Games, where he broke the Asian record in the semi-finals of 100 meters.

Golf-Koepka, DeChambeau truce yields points for U.S. Ryder Cup cause

Feuding Ryder Cup teammates Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau put their differences aside and focused their attention on beating Europe on Friday contributing points that helped power the United States into a dominating 6-2 lead. The two men barely crossed paths on Friday but when the dust settled both showed up on the Whistling Straits scoresheet.

NFL - Return of American football brings joy amid COVID-19 malaise

The return of fans to NFL games this season have come as a welcome boost to a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives and forced changes to almost every facet of American life. Fans were largely shut out of stadiums last season to stem the spread of the virus but have returned in force, donning jerseys in Dallas, face paint in Seattle, and blocks of cheese on their heads in Green Bay.

NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

Golden States Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine has been denied and he will not be able to play in his team's home games without being vaccinated, the NBA said on Friday. The 26-year-old Canadian, who averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 71 games with the Warriors last season, was seeking an exemption given the city of San Francisco has a vaccine requirement for large indoor events.

