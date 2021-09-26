Sports News Roundup: Golf-Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry; Cycling-Italy's Balsamo pips Vos to win road race world title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry

Europe will need to produce a historic comeback in the final session on Sunday to retain the Ryder Cup, but Shane Lowry insisted he would not be giving up. Lowry kept Europe's title hopes alive as he secured a vital point on Saturday alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the fourballs, clinching a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English on the last shot on the final hole with a nervy 10-footer.

Cycling-Italy's Balsamo pips Vos to win road race world title

Elisa Balsamo's daring sprint earned the Italian the women's road race title at the cycling world championships ahead of triple gold medallist Marianne Vos on Saturday. Balsamo, 32, benefited from veteran Elisa Longo Borghini's selfless work in the final straight and started her effort far from the line to hold off Dutchwoman Vos, who won the title in 2006, 2012, and 2013.

Soccer-Guedes double against old club gives Corinthians derby win

Roger Guedes scored twice against his old club as Corinthians beat Palmeiras 2-1 in a tense Sao Paulo derby in Brazil's Serie A on Saturday. Guedes volleyed the opening goal after 20 minutes but Gabriel Menino equalized on the stroke of halftime when his low shot hit Guedes in a packed penalty box and wrong-footed Corinthians keeper Cassio.

Boxing-Usyk outclasses Joshua to claim world heavyweight titles

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk dethroned world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in his own backyard with a stunning display to earn a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion put on a master class to silence the vast majority of the 67,000 fans who packed into the huge arena.

Golf-U.S. players getting Ryder Cup celebrations started early

The United States needs a few more points to clinch the Ryder Cup but Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger got the party started a little early on Saturday, chugging beers on the first tee while their teammate was out on Whistling Straits battling the Europeans in fourballs. U.S. captain Steve Stricker downplayed the incident as a "Wisconsin tradition" but with a video of two golfers chugging on beers then slamming the cans into the turf to chants of "USA, USA" going viral, he knew it was something he was going to get asked about.

Soccer-Reality check for Chelsea, Liverpool go top after thriller at Brentford

Chelsea tasted defeat for the first time this season as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City earned a statement 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on a day that Manchester United were beaten by Aston Villa and Liverpool were held by Brentford. City ended a poor run against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea thanks to a Gabriel Jesus goal early in the second half.

MLB roundup: Cardinals tie team mark with 14th straight win

Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar drove in three runs apiece to lead visiting St. Louis past the Chicago Cubs 12-4 on Friday, completing a doubleheader sweep and giving the Cardinals their 14th consecutive victory. St. Louis matched the longest winning streak in franchise history, a mark set in 1935. Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty retired just one batter and allowed two runs in his comeback from shoulder soreness. Dakota Hudson (1-0) got the win, tossing 3 2/3 innings of two-run relief.

Giants send Anthony DeSclafani to mound against Rockies

A team in a pennant race needs to rely on players to come through in big moments. When it comes to playing Colorado, the San Francisco Giants can't ask more than what Anthony DeSclafani has done this season.

Golf-DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as U.S. close on Ryder Cup win

American Bryson DeChambeau will face Spain's Sergio Garcia in the singles competition on Sunday, while Olympic champion Xander Schauffele will face four-time major winner Rory McIlroy as the United States require just 3-1/2 points on the final day to secure the Ryder Cup. The U.S. will enter the final session with a commanding 11-5 lead over holders Europe after they delivered another day of domination at wind-whipped Whistling Straits on Saturday.

Tennis-Tsitsipas sizzles as Team Europe close in on Laver Cup triumph

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his singles contest before returning to court with Andrey Rublev to triumph in doubles as Team Europe swept all matches on Saturday and are one victory away against Team World to maintain their iron grip on the Laver Cup. Team Europe has won all three editions of the Laver Cup so far and we're on the cusp of a fourth after the Bjorn Borg-captained side went ahead 11-1 at the end of the second day's play at Boston's TD Garden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)