Sports News Summary: Golf-Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry; Boxing-Usyk outclasses Joshua to claim world heavyweight titles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry

Europe will need to produce a historic comeback in the final session on Sunday to retain the Ryder Cup, but Shane Lowry insisted he would not be giving up. Lowry kept Europe's title hopes alive as he secured a vital point on Saturday alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the fourballs, clinching a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English on the last shot on the final hole with a nervy 10-footer.

Boxing-Usyk outclasses Joshua to claim world heavyweight titles

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk dethroned world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in his own backyard with a stunning display to earn a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion put on a master class to silence the vast majority of the 67,000 fans who packed into the huge arena.

Golf-'Miracle at Medinah' will be on Europe's minds, says captain Harrington

Memories of the "Miracle at Medinah" will drive Europe to put up a fight against the dominant United States on the final day of the Ryder Cup, captain Padraig Harrington said as his team faces an uphill task of retaining the trophy. The United States enter Sunday's 12 singles matches with a commanding 11-5 lead, needing just 3-1/2 points in the final session to win back the title Europe took from them in Paris in 2018.

Soccer-Reality check for Chelsea, Liverpool go top after thriller at Brentford

Chelsea tasted defeat for the first time this season as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City earned a statement 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on a day that Manchester United were beaten by Aston Villa and Liverpool were held by Brentford. City ended a poor run against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea thanks to a Gabriel Jesus goal early in the second half.

MLB roundup: Cardinals tie team mark with 14th straight win

Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar drove in three runs apiece to lead visiting St. Louis past the Chicago Cubs 12-4 on Friday, completing a doubleheader sweep and giving the Cardinals their 14th consecutive victory. St. Louis matched the longest winning streak in franchise history, a mark set in 1935. Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty retired just one batter and allowed two runs in his comeback from shoulder soreness. Dakota Hudson (1-0) got the win, tossing 3 2/3 innings of two-run relief.

Giants send Anthony DeSclafani to mound against Rockies

A team in a pennant race needs to rely on players to come through in big moments. When it comes to playing Colorado, the San Francisco Giants can't ask more than what Anthony DeSclafani has done this season.

Mixed Martial Arts-Volkanovski, Shevchenko retain titles at UFC 266

Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski won a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega to successfully defend his featherweight title and Valentina Shevchenko dominated Lauren Murphy to retain the flyweight belt at UFC 266 on Saturday. In a five-round war of attrition, Volkanovski had the better of the opening two rounds before explosive activity in the third saw the champ survive two choke attempts to unleash a merciless storm of punches on Ortega, who barely made it to the end of the round.

Tennis-Australian Kyrgios heads home from Laver Cup, unsure of future

Australian Nick Kyrgios said on Saturday the Laver Cup in Boston was his last event this year and that he was unsure how long he would continue to play professional tennis. Playing for Team World at the men's team event, the mercurial Australian lost his singles match in straight sets to world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas and tasted defeat in doubles later during the second day of competition at TD Garden.

Golf-DeChambeau to face Garcia in Sunday's singles as U.S. close on Ryder Cup win

American Bryson DeChambeau will face Spain's Sergio Garcia in the singles competition on Sunday, while Olympic champion Xander Schauffele will face four-time major winner Rory McIlroy as the United States require just 3-1/2 points on the final day to secure the Ryder Cup. The U.S. will enter the final session with a commanding 11-5 lead over holders Europe after they delivered another day of domination at wind-whipped Whistling Straits on Saturday.

Tennis-Tsitsipas sizzles as Team Europe close in on Laver Cup triumph

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his singles contest before returning to court with Andrey Rublev to triumph in doubles as Team Europe swept all matches on Saturday and are one victory away against Team World to maintain their iron grip on the Laver Cup. Team Europe have won all three editions of the Laver Cup so far and were on the cusp of a fourth after the Bjorn Borg-captained side went ahead 11-1 at the end of second day's play at Boston's TD Garden.

