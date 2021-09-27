Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Yankees sweep Red Sox, grab AL wild-card lead; Motor racing-Hamilton goes back on top with his 100th F1 win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yankees sweep Red Sox, grab AL wild-card lead

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the host Boston Red Sox with a 6-3 win Sunday that broke a tie for the top American League wild-card spot. The judge was given new life after foul-tipping a 1-2 fastball from Boston reliever Adam Ottavino that Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez dropped. Judge smoked the very next pitch from Ottavino to plate runners from second and third with one out.

Motor racing-Hamilton goes back on top with his 100th F1 win

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula, One driver, to win 100 Grand Prix with a dramatic rain-assisted victory in Russia that sent the Mercedes driver two points clear in the championship on Sunday. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished an impressive second at Sochi's Olympic Park, after starting 20th and last due to engine penalties, thereby limiting the damage from his rival's fifth win of the season and first since July.

Tennis-Team Europe win fourth consecutive Laver Cup

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev clinched the Laver Cup for Team Europe with a 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 win over Team World's Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov on Sunday in Boston. Team Europe entered the final day of the event needing one victory from any of the four scheduled matches to secure the win and wasted no time as they picked it up in the lead encounter for an insurmountable 14-1 lead.

Golf-U.S. wins Ryder Cup and opens door to a new era

The United States, led by a new generation of golfers, reclaimed the Ryder Cup on Sunday, thrashing holders Europe 19-9 to herald what could be an era of domination by the Americans at the biennial competition. With half the 12-man U.S. team comprised of rookies, there were concerns as to whether the newcomers would be able to survive in the gladiatorial arena that is the Ryder Cup against a European squad packed with cut-throat veterans.

Golf-Westwood fears he may have played his last Ryder Cup match

Lee Westwood said he has plenty of golf left in him but that his singles victory on Sunday may have been his final Ryder Cup match after Europe were thrashed 19-9 by the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The 48-year-old Englishman, with his son Sam on the bag, moved ahead of Nick Faldo with his European record 47th Ryder Cup match when he beat Harris English 1UP.

Golf-Ryder Cup win brings a truce, and a hug, to Koepka-DeChambeau feud

It took nothing less than a U.S. Ryder Cup win to bring a truce to golf's biggest feud on Sunday as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka celebrated the victory over Europe with a hug while their teammates belted out the 1970s hit, "Why Can't We Be Friends?" Much of the buildup to the Ryder Cup had focused on the hostility between the two major winners and there were concerns in the U.S. camp that it would be a source of friction and become an unwanted distraction.

NFL roundup: Justin Herbert, Chargers surprise Chiefs

Justin Herbert drove Los Angeles to a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining Sunday as the Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 in a wild AFC West division matchup at Kansas City, Mo. An interception by Alohi Gillman enabled the Chargers to take possession at their 41 with 1:42 remaining. The pick was the second Los Angeles swiped from Patrick Mahomes, who suffered just his third defeat in 19 starts against AFC West opponents.

Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren

Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk means there is unlikely to be a world heavyweight unification fight between Britons Joshua and Tyson Fury, promoter Frank Warren said. Joshua was unable to counter the superior boxing skills of Usyk as he suffered his second professional defeat to lose his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend.

Golf-Emotional McIlroy earns Ryder Cup point, too little too late

Rory McIlroy could not stop the tears after finally delivering a point for Europe in a futile quest to prevent the United States from reclaiming the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sunday. The Northern Irishman, a four-time major champion and former world number one, was one of the big weapons in Europe captain Padraig Harrington's arsenal but failed to fire.

Sumo-Top-ranked Hakuho intends to retire - NHK

Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho, who holds a record 45 tournament wins, intends to retire after struggling with injuries in recent years, NHK public television reported on Monday. Hakuho, 36, made his sumo debut in 2001 and fought his way up to the top rank of yokuzuna in May 2007, becoming the second Mongolian native to hold that rank.

