Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Yankees sweep Red Sox, grab AL wild-card lead; Tennis-Team Europe win fourth consecutive Laver Cup and more

MLB roundup: Yankees sweep Red Sox, grab AL wild-card lead

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the host Boston Red Sox with a 6-3 win Sunday that broke a tie for the top American League wild-card spot. The judge was given new life after foul-tipping a 1-2 fastball from Boston reliever Adam Ottavino that Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez dropped. Judge smoked the very next pitch from Ottavino to plate runners from second and third with one out.

Tennis-Team Europe win fourth consecutive Laver Cup

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev clinched the Laver Cup for Team Europe with a 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 win over Team World's Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov on Sunday in Boston. Team Europe entered the final day of the event needing one victory from any of the four scheduled matches to secure the win and wasted no time as they picked it up in the lead encounter for an insurmountable 14-1 lead.

Denny Hamlin takes South Point 400 for second win in 2021

For the first 26 weeks of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, a big question was whether Denny Hamlin would win a race this season. That question has been replaced by two others. How many races will the Joe Gibbs Racing driver win this year? And is he now the favorite to win his first championship?

Tennis-Osaka feels the 'itch' to play again

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka looks set to return to tennis shortly after getting "that itch" to play again. Osaka said at the U.S. Open earlier this month that she would take a break from the game to concentrate on her mental health following a third-round defeat by Leylah Fernandez.

Golf-U.S. wins Ryder Cup and opens door to new era

The United States, led by a new generation of golfers, reclaimed the Ryder Cup on Sunday, thrashing holders Europe 19-9 to herald what could be an era of domination by the Americans at the biennial competition. With half the 12-man U.S. team comprised of rookies, there were concerns as to whether the newcomers would be able to survive in the gladiatorial arena that is the Ryder Cup against a European squad packed with cut-throat veterans.

Golf-Ryder Cup win brings a truce, and a hug, to Koepka-DeChambeau feud

It took nothing less than a U.S. Ryder Cup win to bring a truce to golf's biggest feud on Sunday as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka celebrated the victory over Europe with a hug while their teammates belted out the 1970s hit, "Why Can't We Be Friends?" Much of the buildup to the Ryder Cup had focused on the hostility between the two major winners and there were concerns in the U.S. camp that it would be a source of friction and become an unwanted distraction.

NFL roundup: Justin Herbert, Chargers surprise Chiefs

Justin Herbert drove Los Angeles to a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining Sunday as the Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 in a wild AFC West division matchup at Kansas City, Mo. An interception by Alohi Gillman enabled the Chargers to take possession at their 41 with 1:42 remaining. The pick was the second Los Angeles swiped from Patrick Mahomes, who suffered just his third defeat in 19 starts against AFC West opponents.

Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren

Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk means there is unlikely to be a world heavyweight unification fight between Britons Joshua and Tyson Fury, promoter Frank Warren said. Joshua was unable to counter the superior boxing skills of Usyk as he suffered his second professional defeat to lose his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend.

Sumo-Top-ranked Hakuho intends to retire - NHK

Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho, who holds a record 45 tournament wins, intends to retire after struggling with injuries in recent years, NHK public television reported on Monday. Hakuho, 36, made his sumo debut in 2001 and fought his way up to the top rank of yokuzuna in May 2007, becoming the second Mongolian native to hold that rank.

Tennis-Kwon the first South Korean to win on ATP Tour in 18 years

Kwon Soon-woo became the first South Korean to win on the ATP Tour since Lee Hyung-taik in 2003 after the 23-year-old defeated Australian James Duckworth 7-6(6) 6-3 in the Astana Open final on Sunday. Kwon trailed 6-3 in the first set tie-break before saving three set points in the ATP 250 event in Nur-Sultan.

