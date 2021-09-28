Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister

Perth may not be able to hold an Ashes test over Australia's home summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minister Richard Colbeck said on Tuesday. Perth is scheduled to host the fifth and final test from Jan. 14 but Colbeck said Western Australia (WA) capital might have to miss out because of the state's quarantine requirements.

Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games

Four-times Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles told New York Magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. The 24-year-old American dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games, the team competition in July, after just one vault and later said she was struggling with the "twisties," a serious mental block in which gymnasts lose their sense of orientation.

Soccer-UEFA nullify proceedings against Super League rebels

UEFA has nullified disciplinary action against breakaway Super League clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus after a Madrid court ruled that European football's governing body should not sanction the rebel clubs. UEFA had opened a probe against the three clubs but in June it suspended proceedings after being notified by Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

ATP roundup: Two seeds fall in Sofia

Both seeded players in action lost Monday during the opening round of the ATP Tour's Sofia (Bulgaria) Open. Italy's Gianluca Mager upset sixth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-2, and France's Benoit Paire knocked off seventh-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-4, 7-5.

MLB roundup: Mariners climb within 1 1/2 games of a playoff spot

The Seattle Mariners continued their dominance of the visiting Oakland Athletics on Monday night, riding Mitch Haniger's pair of three-run home runs to a 13-4 trouncing of their American League West rivals in the opener of a three-game series. Seattle pulled within 4 1/2 games of the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West while moving within 1 1/2 games of Boston in the chase for the second AL wild card. The A's fell 3 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the wild-card race.

Cricket-Warner loses spot in IPL team with World Cup approaching

Australia's out-of-form opening batsman David Warner will head into next month's Twenty20 World Cup without much match practice after he was dropped from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Monday's Indian Premier League match. Warner, 34, is one of the IPL's most successful batsmen and ranks fifth in the all-time list of run-scorers, the highest of all the international players to have featured in the annual T20 tournament.

Golf-Westwood would revert to four captain's picks if chosen to lead Ryder Cup team

Lee Westwood said he would restore the number of captain's picks to four and make other changes to the selection process if chosen to lead Europe's Ryder Cup team in 2023. Europe was thrashed 19-9 by the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin as the Americans reclaimed the trophy at the biennial competition.

Tennis-Raducanu's U.S. Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame

Emma Raducanu's outfit from her victorious U.S. Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. Raducanu defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years, climbing 128 places to 22nd spot in the world rankings after her victory.

Tennis-Barty withdraws from Indian Wells

World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next month's WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, the tournament said on Monday, casting doubts on whether her 2021 season is over. Wimbledon champion Barty last played at the U.S. Open where she was knocked out in the third round.

Endeavor to buy sports betting unit from Scientific Games for $1.2 billion

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, will acquire sports betting business OpenBet from Scientific Games Corp for $1.2 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Monday. Endeavor, whose shares were up nearly 10% in extended trading, said the acquisition will strengthen its position in the sports betting industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)