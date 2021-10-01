Left Menu

Soccer-Kane hopes hat-trick in Europe sparks goal rush in Premier League

It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals." Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the game needed an injection of energy, which substitutes Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura provided. "Today was important to perform the way we did," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 08:22 IST
Soccer-Kane hopes hat-trick in Europe sparks goal rush in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he did not expect to feature in Thursday's 5-1 Europa Conference League victory over Slovenian minnows NS Mura but hoped his second-half hat-trick can swing his domestic form for the club. Kane, who had been linked with a transfer to Manchester City in the summer before deciding to remain in London, is yet to score in the Premier League this season.

With Tottenham leading 2-1 through Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, Kane marked his second-half appearance with a quick-fire treble -- his 13th for the side -- and looked forward to Sunday's league game against Aston Villa. "Every striker wants to score goals. I probably wasn't expecting to come on today but it's nice to get the minutes," Kane told BT Sport.

"Whenever you see the ball hit the back of the net it's a good feeling. Hopefully we can take it into the weekend. It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals." Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the game needed an injection of energy, which substitutes Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura provided.

"Today was important to perform the way we did," he said. "A good result and this way we recover better and prepare for the next one better. A lot of positives." Tottenham have lost their last three league games and are 11th, three places below Villa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021