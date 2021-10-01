Left Menu

India beat Kazakhstan, to meet Georgia in semifinals

PTI | Stiges | Updated: 01-10-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 10:02 IST
India beat Kazakhstan, to meet Georgia in semifinals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

D Harika and Mary Ann Gomes played key roles as India beat Kazakhstan 1.5-0.5 in the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship here.

After the first match had ended in a draw (2-2), India won the second 2.5-1.5 to secure passage into the next round.

India will take on George in the two-match semifinals later on Friday while the formidable Russia meets Ukraine in the other last-four clash.

India's No.1 player Harika scored a crucial win against Zhansaya Abdumalik on the top board in the second match after having drawn in the first match while Gomes was impressive in beating Gulmira Dauletova 2.5-1.5 in the second match late on Thursday night.

Gomes, who had beaten her Kazakh opponent in the first round too, continued her impressive form to post a 57-move win in the second.

Tania Sachdev, who came in for Bhakti Kulkarni in the second match, went down to Meruert Kamalidenova.

R Vaishali, playing on the second board, settled for a draw against Dinara Saduakassova after having shared honors in the first round also.

In the first match, Bhakti Kulkarni's loss to Kamalidenova on the third board was neutralized by Gomes on the fourth, with a fine 85-move win over Dauletova and helping India eke out a 2-2 draw.

In the other quarterfinals, Russia beat FIDE Americas 2-0, Ukraine edged past Armenia 2-1 winning the tie-break and George knocked out Azerbaijan 2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021