Left Menu

PL: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Manchester City game

Livepool FC's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 01-10-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 10:10 IST
PL: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Manchester City game
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Livepool FC's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday. The right-back missed Liverpool's 5-1 win over FC Porto in midweek due to a muscle issue and Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed that he will not be available to face Pep Guardiola's side.

Klopp expects Alexander-Arnold to return after the international break along with Thiago Alcantara, who is recovering from a calf injury. "No," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Thursday when asked if he had an update on Alexander-Arnold and Thiago's fitness.

"No 'news' means they are doing well but they won't have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break." "But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021