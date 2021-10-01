Left Menu

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge signs for Perth Glory

Perth Glory on Friday confirmed that former Liverpool and England forward Daniel Sturridge has signed with the club for the A-League 2021/22 season.

Daniel Sturridge (Photo: Twitter/Daniel Sturridge). Image Credit: ANI
Perth Glory on Friday confirmed that former Liverpool and England forward Daniel Sturridge has signed with the club for the A-League 2021/22 season. The 32-year-old is a two-time UEFA Champions League and FA Cup winner who scored 68 goals during a six-year spell at Liverpool and also won a Premier League title with Chelsea.

At international level, he was part of England's squad at both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 UEFA European Championships and featured for Team GB at the 2012 Olympics in London. Sturridge is now relishing the prospect of beginning a new chapter in his illustrious career with Glory.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge," he said as per perthglory.com. "When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be." "I'm going to put my best foot forward, work hard and try and help the team win each game that comes by and then we'll see where we end up when the season finishes. I can't wait to play at HBF Park and hopefully put a smile on a lot of faces."

Most recently, Glory's new recruit had a spell in the Turkish top flight with Trabzonspor for whom he found the net seven times in 16 appearances. Sturridge comes from a family steeped in football, with his father Mike and uncles Dean and Simon all having played professionally in the UK. (ANI)

