Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham will back Rice in push for goals, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he will encourage Declan Rice to get forward and look for more goals after the holding midfielder scored in their 2-0 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:29 IST
Soccer-West Ham will back Rice in push for goals, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he will encourage Declan Rice to get forward and look for more goals after the holding midfielder scored in their 2-0 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday. "The performance wasn't as high as some of the others but we were worthy winners. You've to win the game, we hit the woodwork twice in the first half," Moyes told reporters.

"But it took a good goal by Declan, a good team goal. Declan stepped up because he's got the ability to get forward and score as well and we're trying to encourage him to do that." Moyes said he would not set the 22-year-old any scoring targets as he plays such an important role in protecting West Ham's defence.

"No, and we've got to be careful because he does such a good job in front of the back four for England and West Ham, he got a goal for England as well a few weeks ago," Moyes said. "So he's beginning to show that a little bit more. He's more than capable of doing it. He's got a great shot on him which we'd like him to introduce to his game if we can get him in the right positions more often."

Moyes also urged West Ham's supporters to be on their best behaviour following reports of crowd trouble at the ground on Thursday. "We want to be a club in Europe, to be there regularly and because of that we want to behave correctly," Moyes said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021