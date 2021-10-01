Left Menu

Soccer-Sturridge joins Australia's Perth Glory after long spell without club

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 12:08 IST
Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge has joined Australian side Perth Glory for the upcoming season, after being without a club for more than 18 months, the team said in a statement https://www.perthglory.com.au/news/glory-sensational-swoop-former-liverpool-and-england-star-sturridge. The 32-year-old has been without a team since March 2020 when he terminated his contract with Turkey's Trabzonspor after being banned for four months by the English FA for breaching betting rules.

Sturridge, who won the Premier League with Chelsea and Champions League titles with the London club and Liverpool, began training with Spanish side Real Mallorca in July to build up his fitness. He scored 68 goals in all competitions during a six-year stint at Liverpool and also had spells at Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge," Sturridge told the Perth team's website. "When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.

"I'm going to put my best foot forward, work hard and try and help the team win each game that comes by and then we'll see where we end up when the season finishes." Perth will kick off their campaign at home to Adelaide United on Nov. 20.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

