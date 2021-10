NBA-Warriors' Green says not his place to tell team mate to get vaccinated

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green said it is not his place to convince teammate Andrew Wiggins to take a COVID-19 shot and described the debate surrounding vaccinated and unvaccinated players as a "political war". Reports in the U.S. media said 95% of players in the league have had at least one shot. Unvaccinated players must comply with a lengthy list of restrictions to play this season.

The NBA last month denied Wiggins' request for a religious exemption from the vaccine. Green said he was not in a position to speak to Wiggins about the shot and that it was a personal issue for him and his family.

"We're dealing with something that to me feels like has turned into a political war when you're talking about vaccinated and non-vaccinated," added Green. "I think it's become very political."

The 2021-2022 season will begin on Oct. 19 despite concerns over the contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus that has hit those who are unvaccinated particularly hard.

