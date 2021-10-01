Left Menu

Sujata Chaturvedi appointed as Secretary Sports in MYAS

Sujata Chaturvedi has been appointed as new Secretary Sports, Department of Sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:31 IST
Sujata Chaturvedi appointed as Secretary Sports in MYAS
Sujata Chaturvedi (Photo: Twitter/Dept of Sports MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sujata Chaturvedi has been appointed as new Secretary Sports, Department of Sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Friday. "@IndiaSports extends a hearty welcome to Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS ,Secretary , Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," tweeted Dept of Sports MYAS.

MYAS also thanked Ravi Mital for his services to the department as Secretary Sports. "@IndiaSports thanks Shri Ravi Mital for his services to the department as Secretary Sports and conveys best wishes on his superannuation," wrote Dept of Sports MYAS.

Ravi Mital was given a farewell in the presence of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Thursday. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also thanked Ravi Mital and wished him luck for the future. He wrote, "Wishing Sh Ravi Mital Ji the very best; he always kept the athletes as his focus while framing policies. We worked together in @FinMinIndiaand when I took charge of @IndiaSports. Thankyou for your public service." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021