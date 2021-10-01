Left Menu

Jamshedpur all set to host senior archery nationals

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:41 IST
Jamshedpur all set to host senior archery nationals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's capital Jamshedpur is all set to host the 40th senior archery nationals (recurve and compound) for both men and women from Saturday.

The 10-day competition will be organized at the Tata Archery Academy as part of celebrations for the establishment's 25th anniversary.

Over 950 archers and team officials from 40 states and sports control/promotion boards have registered for the event.

The senior nationals will be conducted in three phases starting with an Indian round (bamboo round) event on October 2-3 followed by a compound event on October 5-6 and recurve (Olympic) event on October 8-9, Archery Association of India (AAI) said.

AAI president Arjun Munda, who is also the chief of Jharkhand Archery Association, will inaugurate the event on Saturday.

The last nationals was staged in Cuttack in March 2019. Thereafter, no national championship could be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021