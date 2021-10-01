Despite Ravi and Bajrang's absence, we are hoping for more medals in World C'ships, says Vinod Tomar

By Vipul Kashyap India is hoping for more medals in the World Wrestling Championships this time after the team's performance at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian wrestling contingent grabbed two medals at the Games held in Tokyo.

"We grabbed 5 medals in the last world championship but this time we are hoping for more medals as our wrestler put up a good show in Tokyo Olympics. Our contingent is going into the championship without our ace wrestlers Ravi Dhiya and Bajrang Punia, but we are still hopeful that our player will do well and there will be an increase in our medals tally from the last championship," the Wrestling Federation of India Secretary Vinod Tomar told ANI. The Indian contingent left for World Championship with last-minute changes as one of the wrestlers -- named Subham -- failed a dope test.

"We did a change at the last minute as one player named Subham in the category of 57 Kg has been found dope positive, 5 days before leaving. We immediately filled up the spot and roped in Pankaj in the same category for the championship. We arranged his visa and completed his other necessary formalities on time and sent the contingent," he added. (ANI)

