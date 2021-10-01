Jamshedpur all set to host senior archery nationals

Jamshedpur is all set to host the 40th senior archery nationals (recurve and compound) for both men and women from Saturday.

The 10-day competition will be organised at the Tata Archery Academy as part of celebrations for the establishment's 25th anniversary.

Over 950 archers and team officials from 40 states and sports control/promotion boards have registered for the event.

The senior nationals will be conducted in three phases starting with Indian round (bamboo round) event on October 2-3 followed by compound event on October 5-6 and recurve (Olympic) event on October 8-9, Archery Association of India (AAI) said.

AAI president Arjun Munda, who is also the chief of Jharkhand Archery Association, will inaugurate the event on Saturday.

The last nationals was staged in Cuttack in March 2019. Thereafter, no national championship could be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

