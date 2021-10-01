Left Menu

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:03 IST
Sports Highlights
  • Country:
  • India

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Dubai.

*Press conference stories at the end of second day's play of the women's pink ball Test between India and Australia at Gold Coast.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-LD AUS Rain plays spoilsport again after Mandhana's magnificent ton Gold Coast, Oct 1 (PTI) Rain wiped out a significant part of the second day's play after India opener Smriti Mandhana stole the limelight with a magnificent maiden Test hundred in the historic women's day/night match against Australia here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-RR-PREVIEW Play-off berth confirmed, confident CSK take on struggling RR in search of top 2 finish Abu Dhabi, Oct 1 (PTI) A play-off berth already sealed, former champions Chennai Super Kings would look to ensure that the momentum remains intact when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-DC-PREVIEW Chance for DC to bounce back against struggling Mumbai Indians Sharjah, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back after a blip in the last match, while a struggling Mumbai Indians unit will hope to hold on to their new-found momentum in the first of Saturday's IPL double headers here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-JAYAWARDENE Hardik might struggle if pushed to bowl, says MI coach Jayawardene Sharjah, Oct 1 (PTI) Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said the team is in no hurry to force Hardik Pandya into bowling in the IPL as the all-rounder might ''struggle'' if pushed hard, which could jeopardise his outing in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

SPO-HOCK-SUNIL-RETIREMENT Former India hockey striker S V Sunil retires New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Veteran India men's hockey team striker SV Sunil on Friday announced his international retirement, bringing the curtains down on a 14-year-long career during which he was a part of the 2014 Asian Games gold-winning side.

SPO-CHESS-WOM-IND India beat Kazakhstan, to meet Georgia in semifinals Sitges (Spain), Oct 1 (PTI) D Harika and Mary Ann Gomes played key roles as India beat Kazakhstan 1.5-0.5 in the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship here.

SPO-ARCHERY-WC-FINAL-IND World Cup Final: Deepika, Atanu lose bronze medal clashes; India return empty-handed Yankton (USA), Oct 1 (PTI) Star archery couple Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari lost their respective bronze medal matches as India capped a poor show, returning empty-handed from the World Cup Final here.

SPO-CRI-WBBL-IND-GHOSH Richa Ghosh becomes 7th Indian to join WBBL, signed by Hobart Hurricanes Hobart, Oct 1 (PTI) Young wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh on Friday became the seventh Indian cricketer to sign for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) after she was roped in by Hobart Hurricanes.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND-PREVIEW Indian women's football team seeks first win of year in friendly match against UAE Dubai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Indian women's football team would be looking for its first victory this year when it faces United Arab Emirates in an international friendly match here on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-SANDERSON-LAHIRI Lahiri rallies after early bogeys for 69, Theegala leads Sanderson Farms Jackson (US), Oct 1 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri fought back after a mediocre start to finish with a creditable 3-under 69 in the opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship here. He was placed tied 32.

SPO-GOLF-DUNHILL-IND Shubhankar recovers to finish with 2-under 70, lies 55th at Dunhill Links St. Andrews (Scotland), Oct 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma rallied after a rough start to finish the day at tied 55th place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here.

SPO-TT-ASIAN-IND Indian men finish with bronze in Asian TT C'ships after loss to Korea Doha, Oct 1 (PTI) The Indian men's table tennis team signed off with a bronze medal in the Asian Championships after losing to formidable South Korea 0-3 in the semifinals here on Friday.

SPO-MINISTRY-SECRETARY Sujata Chaturvedi takes charge as new sports secretary New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Seasoned bureaucrat Sujata Chaturvedi on Friday took charge as the new sports secretary from the outgoing Ravi Mittal.

SPO-SHOOT-WORLDS-IND-JUNIOR Shooting: Ganemat Sekhon wins women's skeet silver at Junior World Lima, Oct 1 (PTI) Rising Indian woman skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon won a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021