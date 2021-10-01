Left Menu

Sri Lanka add five more players to T20 WC squad

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:24 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Friday added five more players to their squad for the T20 World Cup to played in the UAE and Oman.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) Selection Committee included Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan and Ramesh Mendis in the squad, making it a total of 23 players.

The SLC said the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa has ratified the inclusion of the additional players.

''Lahiru Madushanka, who was named in the original squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will not travel with the team as he is recovering from an injury,'' the SLC informed.

Sri Lanka had on September 12 announced a squad of 15 players and four reserves under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka.

Sri Lanka will leave for Oman on Saturday. They begin their campaign against Namibia on October 18.

