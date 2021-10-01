Gaurika Bishnoi lying third in Spain; Tvesa and Diksha 23rd

Gaurika Bishnoi returned a solid 2-under 70 in the first round of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open to be just two shots behind leader Nobuhle Dlamini of Swaziland (68) and one behind Belgian Manon De Roey (69).

It was a fine effort by Gaurika who spent much of 2020 away from golf because of the pandemic and just began playing in Europe over the last two months. She was tied third.

Meanwhile among other Indians, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar shot even par 72 each to be Tied-23rd. Vani Kapoor (74) was T-65 while Amandeep Drall (76) was T-94 and Ridhima Dilawari (79) was T-114. While Vani will need a steady second round to make the cut, Amandeep and Ridhima will need very low second rounds to make the cut.

Gaurika, who is playing this week on an invite, birdied third and ninth to turn in two-under, but dropped shots on 10th and 11th meant she was back to even. The Gurgaon golfer however fought back and birdied par-4 13th and Par-5 16th to total 70.

Tvesa began with a birdie but three bogeys in next five holes set her back a lot. She rallied with birdies on ninth and 12th and parred the rest to ensure an even par round.

Diksha opened with two bogeys and also closed with a bogey. In between she had five birdies and two more bogeys for 72.

Leader Nobuhle had three birdies in a row from second to fourth for a fine start and then added further birdies on eighth, 12th and 14th. She dropped shots on 11th and 16th.

