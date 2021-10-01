Left Menu

Soccer-AC Milan’s Florenzi out for a month after knee surgery

The Italy international had an operation at a Rome clinic and is now set to miss an important run of games for club and country. “The arthroscopic operation, which was carried out to correct a partial tear to the medial meniscus in his left knee, went perfectly to plan.

AC Milan defender Alessandro Florenzi will be out for around a month after undergoing knee surgery, the Italian club said on Friday. The Italy international had an operation at a Rome clinic and is now set to miss an important run of games for club and country.

"The arthroscopic operation, which was carried out to correct a partial tear to the medial meniscus in his left knee, went perfectly to plan. The estimated recovery time is 30 days," read a note on Milan's website. Florenzi was part of the triumphant Italy squad at Euro 2020 this summer but will be unavailable for the Azzurri's participation in next week's UEFA Nations League finals.

The right back, who has made seven appearances in all competitions for Milan this season, will also miss important games for his club, including Sunday's clash with Atalanta in Serie A and a Champions League trip to Porto on Oct. 19.

