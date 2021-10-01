Left Menu

Soccer-NWSL says weekend matches 'will not occur' after report on fired coach

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said this weekend's matches will not take place a day after a report detailed allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic report came days after another head coach in the league, Richie Burke of the Washington Spirit, was terminated with cause.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:05 IST
Soccer-NWSL says weekend matches 'will not occur' after report on fired coach
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said this weekend's matches will not take place a day after a report detailed allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic on Thursday https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.

Riley was terminated by the Courage and league. "I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect," NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a written statement.

"Business as usual isn't our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better." The report sent shockwaves through the sport and the players' association demanded sweeping changes across the league, as some of soccer's most prominent figures - including two-time World Cup winners and NWSL players Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan - voiced their outrage.

"This pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue," said Baird. The Athletic report came days after another head coach in the league, Richie Burke of the Washington Spirit, was terminated with cause. He had previously been suspended following allegations of abuse detailed by the Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/08/11/richie-burke-nwsl-spirit-verbal-abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021