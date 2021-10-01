Golf-Hatton maintains slim lead at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Irishman Shane Lowry was four shots off the pace after a solid round of five-under 67.
Twice winner Tyrrell Hatton overcame three bogeys on a frustrating back nine to card a two-under 70 and take a one-shot lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship second round on Friday. The Englishman started the day at eight-under and looked in control with two early birdies before tough windy conditions saw him bogey the 10th, 13th and 16th holes at Kingsbarns, ending the day on 10-under for the tournament.
Compatriot Daniel Gavins sank an eagle on the par-five 14th to move into second place with a four-under 68 at Carnoustie, while former Masters champion Danny Willett made the most of a lightning start -- two birdies and an eagle in his first three holes -- to stand two shots back following a round of 69. The championship is being held across three courses in rotation over the opening three days -- the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns -- with the final round to be played at St Andrews.
Tommy Fleetwood, who played alongside Hatton in Europe's Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits last week, carded a one-under 71 that tied him for fifth at seven-under. Irishman Shane Lowry was four shots off the pace after a solid round of five-under 67.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shane Lowry
- Carnoustie
- Englishman
- Ryder Cup
- Kingsbarns
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Europe
- Hatton
- Irishman
ALSO READ
Golf-Azinger questions Koepka's Ryder Cup commitment
Golf-Koepka confirms he will play in Ryder Cup
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Azinger questions Koepka's Ryder Cup commitment; Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak and more
Golf-Stomach bug-stricken Rahm soldiers on with eye on Ryder Cup
Column: No Tiger, No Phil. And maybe a U.S. Ryder Cup win