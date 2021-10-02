Left Menu

Soccer-Kalimuendo double eases high-flying Lens to victory over Reims

They trail leaders Paris St Germain by six points having played a game more. Reims drop to 12th having played the second half a man short after a red card for a high challenge by striker Hugo Ekitike that resulted in Kalimuendo, who is on loan from Paris St-Germain, opening the scoring with a penalty just before the break for his first goal of the season.

Teenage striker Arnaud Kalimuendo scored twice as Lens continued their excellent start to the Ligue 1 season with a dominant 2-0 victory over 10-man Reims in front of empty stands at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday. Lens had to play the game without fans after a pitch invasion in their victory over Lille last month but move four points clear in second place with the win. They trail leaders Paris St Germain by six points having played a game more.

Reims drop to 12th having played the second half a man short after a red card for a high challenge by striker Hugo Ekitike that resulted in Kalimuendo, who is on loan from Paris St-Germain, opening the scoring with a penalty just before the break for his first goal of the season. Lens midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski had the first clear sight of goal when his volley from close-range was superbly saved by goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, but from the resultant corner the game swung heavily in the home side’s favour.

Ekitike’s boot into the face of Kevin Danso as the Reims player tried to clear the ball was a definite penalty and was followed by a red card for the forward, who was initially shown yellow but dismissed after a Video Assistant Referee review. Rajkovic got a hand to Kalimuendo’s spot kick but could not keep the ball out, and the 19-year-old striker doubled his team’s advantage seven minutes into the second period after being played in on goal by Florian Sotoca's neat pass.

