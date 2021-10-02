Left Menu

Soccer-NWSL commissioner ousted after accusations against fired coach - report

The Athletic report came days after another head coach in the league, Richie Burke of the Washington Spirit, was terminated with cause. He had previously been suspended following allegations of abuse detailed by the Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/08/11/richie-burke-nwsl-spirit-verbal-abuse.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 04:45 IST
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) board of directors has fired commissioner Lisa Baird and general counsel Lisa Levine in the wake of a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley, the Athletic reported on Friday.

NWSL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Athletic on Thursday https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion had outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.

Riley was terminated by the Courage and the league. "I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect," Baird said in a written statement hours earlier while announcing that the league's weekend slate of games would not be held.

"Business as usual isn't our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better." The report sent shockwaves through the sport and the players' association demanded sweeping changes across the league, as some of soccer's most prominent figures - including twice World Cup winners and NWSL players Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan - voiced their outrage.

"This pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue," added Baird. The Athletic report came days after another head coach in the league, Richie Burke of the Washington Spirit, was terminated with cause. He had previously been suspended following allegations of abuse detailed by the Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/08/11/richie-burke-nwsl-spirit-verbal-abuse.

