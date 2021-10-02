Left Menu

Soccer-Ikeda named new Japan manager following Takakura departure

The Japanese have qualified automatically as defending champions. The competition also acts as the continent's qualifying tournament for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Futoshi Ikeda has been appointed manager of the Japan women's national team, replacing Asako Takakura at the helm of the 2011 world champions. Takakura stepped down from the post she had held since 2016 following Japan's disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, when Nadeshiko Japan were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Ikeda led Japan to the title at the Women's Under 20 World Cup in 2018, defeating Spain in the final, and was recently in charge of the country's under 19 side. The former Urawa Red Diamonds defender's first assignment will be in January and February, when he takes Japan to the Women's Asian Cup in India. The Japanese have qualified automatically as defending champions.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

