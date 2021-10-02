Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs boss Nuno not worried about criticism over poor form

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo brushed off criticism amid his team's decline in form and vowed to turn their fortunes around ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game with Aston Villa. They were top of the table in August but are now 11th. "Criticism is something that we as professionals have to be ready for," Nuno said when asked whether this was the toughest period of his career.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 09:02 IST
Soccer-Spurs boss Nuno not worried about criticism over poor form

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo brushed off criticism amid his team's decline in form and vowed to turn their fortunes around ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game with Aston Villa. Nuno, who replaced Jose Mourinho as the manager this season, came under scrutiny after Tottenham suffered three successive league defeats and conceded nine goals during the run. They were top of the table in August but are now 11th.

"Criticism is something that we as professionals have to be ready for," Nuno said when asked whether this was the toughest period of his career. "I understand the criticism but it's not my focus. My focus is on preparing the team, finding solutions to help the players.

"During my career, I have had a lot of criticism, I've had a lot of praise and nothing has changed. I keep being the same person." Tottenham thrashed Slovenian minnows NS Mura 5-1 in Thursday's Europa Conference League to ease some pressure on Nuno and the Portuguese manager hoped the victory would boost their morale as they look to swing their form in the league.

"It (the win) doesn't erase all the problems that we have, but it's easier with the confidence that we have, the good mood to prepare, to recover better," he said. Tottenham have nine points, one fewer than Villa who are eighth on the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

 Nigeria
4
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021