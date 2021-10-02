Left Menu

Williams sets Liga record for successive games in Bilbao win

It arrived to the match hoping to build on its shock 1-0 win over defending champion Atltico Madrid in the last round, but it generated far too little in attack to dispute the Basque Country derby with Bilbao.On Saturday, Barcelona visits Atltico with coach Ronaldo Koeman under extreme pressure following two embarrassing defeats in the Champions League.

PTI | Bilbao | Updated: 02-10-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 09:34 IST
Williams sets Liga record for successive games in Bilbao win
Raúl García Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Athletic Bilbao forward Raúl García scored to make amends for a squandered penalty and lead a 1-0 win over Alavés on a record-setting night for teammate Iñaki Williams.

Williams set a Spanish league record with his 203rd consecutive appearance by playing Friday's match at San Mamés Stadium. The Bilbao striker has not missed a league match for any reason since April 2016. The prior mark of 202 straight league games was held by former Real Sociedad player Juan Larrañaga.

García had a spot-kick saved by Alavés goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in the ninth minute after a long video review that spotted a handball by Ximo Navarro.

Pacheco kept Alavés alive against a dominant Bilbao by saving shots by Iker Muniain and Williams on the half-hour mark.

But the goalie could do little to stop García from heading in Iñigo Lekue's poorly defended cross a minute before halftime. Williams drew in two defenders, leaving García free to nod home Lekue's long ball to the far post.

Bilbao jumped into sixth place with the victory, just ahead of Barcelona, before the rest of the round this weekend.

Alavés stayed in the relegation zone after its sixth defeat in seven games. It arrived to the match hoping to build on its shock 1-0 win over defending champion Atlético Madrid in the last round, but it generated far too little in attack to dispute the Basque Country derby with Bilbao.

On Saturday, Barcelona visits Atlético with coach Ronaldo Koeman under extreme pressure following two embarrassing defeats in the Champions League. Leader Real Madrid visits promoted Espanyol on Sunday.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

 Nigeria
4
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021