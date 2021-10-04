Left Menu

Soccer-LaLiga's bottom club Getafe sack coach Michel

Michel, 58, leaves Getafe as the manager who has made the two worst starts in recent LaLiga history, with his Malaga side in 2017-18 also picking up one point from eight games. Local media have linked former Watford and Atletico Madrid boss Quique Sanchez Flores with a return to the post he held for 54 days in 2015 before leaving for personal reasons.

LaLiga basement side Getafe have fired coach Michel following a poor start to the season, the club announced on Monday. The former Real Madrid midfielder, who had a spell in charge of Getafe from 2009-2011, rejoined the club in the close season but his team have picked up one point from their opening eight league games this season, leaving them at the foot of the table.

They picked up their first point of the campaign on Sunday with a battling 1-1 draw at home to high-flying Real Sociedad. Michel, 58, leaves Getafe as the manager who has made the two worst starts in recent LaLiga history, with his Malaga side in 2017-18 also picking up one point from eight games.

Local media have linked former Watford and Atletico Madrid boss Quique Sanchez Flores with a return to the post he held for 54 days in 2015 before leaving for personal reasons. Michel's departure is the second in as many days in Spain's top flight, with third-bottom Levante sacking coach Paco Lopez on Sunday with his side on four points from eight games.

