Left Menu

AP Source: FIFA talks with Qatar on easing vaccine mandate

Qatar World Cup organizers and the Qatari government did not respond to a request for comment.The first indication of a relaxation of Qatars vaccine requirements could come when FIFA releases the tournament regulations in the coming weeks for the Arab Cup. The 16-team tournament from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 is being used as a test event for World Cup venues.Qatar, as the host country, will provide the safeguards required to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition, FIFA said in a statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:07 IST
AP Source: FIFA talks with Qatar on easing vaccine mandate
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

FIFA is in talks with Qatari authorities about scrapping the mandatory vaccination requirements for next year's World Cup.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani announced in June that it would require any fans wanting entry into next year's tournament to be fully inoculated against the coronavirus, but has said nothing about the policy for players yet.

FIFA and Qatari officials are discussing the possibility that fans, players and officials will be able to provide proof of having recovered from COVID-19 or produce negative tests, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing discussions. Qatar World Cup organizers and the Qatari government did not respond to a request for comment.

The first indication of a relaxation of Qatar's vaccine requirements could come when FIFA releases the tournament regulations in the coming weeks for the Arab Cup. The 16-team tournament from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 is being used as a test event for World Cup venues.

“Qatar, as the host country, will provide the safeguards required to protect the health and safety of all involved in the competition,” FIFA said in a statement. “All attendees must follow the travel advice from the Qatari authorities and the latest guidance from the Ministry of Public Health. Full information on COVID-19 safety measures will be communicated to all client groups as we approach the competition.” For the first time on Sunday, FIFA offered direct encouragement for footballers to get vaccinated.

“We encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” FIFA said, “and endorse the World Health Organization's position: Safe, fair, and equitable access is critical in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021