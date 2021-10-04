Sports News Roundup: Yanks, Red Sox claim AL wild-card berths with dramatic wins; Domenicali says a third of F1 races could be sprint format and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Raducanu adds Austria to her busy end-of-season calendar

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has entered next month's WTA event in Austria, tournament organisers said on Monday as the teenaged sensation gears up for a busy end-of-the-season schedule. The WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells this week will be the first event for the 18-year-old Briton, who stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a major last month with her triumph at Flushing Meadows.

MLB roundup: Yanks, Red Sox claim AL wild-card berths with dramatic wins

Aaron Judge singled with one out in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run, and the New York Yankees clinched a playoff spot with a dramatic 1-0 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox on the road at Fenway Park Tuesday in a one-game wild-card matchup after Boston's 7-5 comeback victory against the Washington Nationals. Boston will host after winning the regular-season series with the Yankees, 10-9.

Tennis-Ruud, Sinner boost ATP Finals chances

Norway's Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner of Italy have moved up in the leaderboard in the race to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin by winning tournaments in California and Bulgaria. Ruud, 22, picked up his first tour-level title on hard courts on Sunday when he swept past Cameron Norrie 6-0 6-2 at the San Diego Open to reclaim eighth place from Hubert Hurkacz.

Motor racing-Domenicali says a third of F1 races could be sprint format

Formula One will have a record 23 races next year and a third of them could be in the sprint format trialled this year, the sport's chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Monday. The format has been used at Silverstone and Monza this year, with Brazil's Interlagos to come, and features qualifying on Friday for a Saturday 100km race that then decides the starting grid for Sunday.

Soccer-Koulibaly says Fiorentina fans racially abused him

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly said that he was racially abused by a section of Fiorentina supporters following their Serie A match on Sunday. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Victor Osimhen and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were also targeted after their defeat by Napoli.

Boxing-Fury likely to fight in Britain after Wilder re-match, says Warren

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's next fight after his title rematch with American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this weekend is likely to be in Britain, promoter Frank Warren said on Monday. Fury, the WBC champion, completes a trilogy of fights against Wilder on Saturday.

Soccer-NWSL names new executive committee following misconduct allegations

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has launched a new executive committee after firing commissioner Lisa Baird following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion last week outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.

Sailing-Ainslie's INEOS Britannia teams up with F1's Mercedes for America's Cup challenge

British sailor Ben Ainslie joined forces with the Applied Science division of Formula One's Mercedes motor racing team on Monday to launch his latest campaign to win the America's Cup. Ainslie will skipper Britain's challenge to holders Emirates Team New Zealand for the world's oldest sporting trophy, with James Allison as technical lead as Chief Technical Officer for both INEOS Britannia and Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

Olympics-Spectators may attend Beijing 2022 test events, organisers say

Spectators may be invited to attend Beijing 2022 Olympic test events, organisers said on Monday, in a possible indication of what to expect at next year's Winter Games. Beijing 2022 officials, however, declined to give further details on the plans for spectators, including COVID-19 requirements and how to buy tickets.

Urban Meyer issues apology in aftermath of viral video

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer issued an apology Monday in the aftermath of a viral video that showed the married 57-year-old in close quarters with a young woman in a bar over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, where Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State from 2012-18.

