Soccer-Chilwell, Abraham called up for England World Cup qualifiers

Chilwell, 24, was initially left out as England boss Gareth Southgate selected his Chelsea team mate James along with Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker as the full backs. Former Chelsea striker Abraham, now at AS Roma, has been capped six times and last played for England in November.

England have called up defender Ben Chilwell and striker Tammy Abraham for this month's World Cup qualifiers while Reece James has withdrawn due to injury, the FA said https://www.englandfootball.com/articles/2021/oct/04/October-Squad-Updates-20211004 on Monday. Chilwell, 24, was initially left out as England boss Gareth Southgate selected his Chelsea team mate James along with Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker as the full backs.

Former Chelsea striker Abraham, now at AS Roma, has been capped six times and last played for England in November. The 24-year-old has been in impressive form since moving to the Italian capital in the close season, scoring four goals in 10 appearances with Roma currently fourth in Serie A.

England, top of Group I with 16 points from six games, face Andorra away on Saturday before playing Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

