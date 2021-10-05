Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Raducanu adds Austria to her busy end-of-season calendar

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has entered next month's WTA event in Austria, tournament organisers said on Monday as the teenaged sensation gears up for a busy end-of-the-season schedule. The WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells this week will be the first event for the 18-year-old Briton, who stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a major last month with her triumph at Flushing Meadows.

Soccer-'Systemic failure': Thorns apologise as allegations rock women's soccer

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Portland Thorns said on Monday they regret their role in "a systemic failure across women's professional soccer" after sexual harassment allegations against one of their former coaches and promised change. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by former head coach Paul Riley, who led the North Carolina Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.

Tennis-Men's governing ATP to investigate abuse allegations against Zverev

The ATP has launched an internal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against German tennis player Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement on Monday. In an interview with online magazine Slate on Aug. 25, former tennis player Sharypova said that Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

Motor racing-Wallace emotional after historic NASCAR Cup Series win

Bubba Wallace held back tears while reflecting on the long road that led him to his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. His victory in the YellaWood 500 came after a rainstorm cut the race short with Wallace in the lead, making him the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR's premier series since Wendell Scott did so in 1963.

Boxing-Fury likely to fight in Britain after Wilder re-match, says Warren

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's next fight after his title rematch with American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this weekend is likely to be in Britain, promoter Frank Warren said on Monday. Fury, the WBC champion, completes a trilogy of fights against Wilder on Saturday.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada name Crosby, McDavid in initial Beijing squad list

Two-times gold medallist Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo were named on Monday in the Canadian men's ice hockey team's initial squad for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Participating countries were asked to declare three players and there were no surprises in Canada's early selections given National Hockey League players are set to return to the Olympics after the league skipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Soccer-Women's leagues join UEFA opposition to biennial World Cup

FIFA's plans for a biennial World Cup would have a "profoundly detrimental" impact on the women's game and fundamentally alter its development, Europe's top women's leagues and European governing body UEFA said on Monday. In a joint statement , the organisations criticised the consultation process FIFA employed while conducting a feasibility study into holding the men's and women's World Cup on a biennial basis.

Motor racing-Norris was 'depressed a lot of the time' in F1 debut season

McLaren's Lando Norris spoke frankly about mental health on Monday and admitted he had regularly felt depressed early in his Formula One career, when he questioned whether he was good enough. Norris was the youngest British driver in Formula One history when he debuted as a 19-year-old in 2019 but, now 21, has become a fan favourite as well as an outstanding talent on track.

Motor racing-Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation announces first initiative

A foundation set up by seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton announced its first initiative on Tuesday, seeking to recruit 150 Black school teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. Hamilton's Mission 44 and the educational charity Teach First will work together over the next two years to help schools serving disadvantaged communities in England.

Urban Meyer issues apology in aftermath of viral video

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer issued an apology Monday in the aftermath of a viral video that showed the married 57-year-old in close quarters with a young woman in a bar over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, where Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State from 2012-18.

