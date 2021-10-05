Tennis-Thiem says he doesn't need wrist surgery

World number eight Dominic Thiem said he will not require surgery on a wrist injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and had to skip Wimbledon and was unable to defend his U.S. Open title last month.

"I was in Belgium to decide if I need surgery on my wrist or not and luckily I have very, very good news. I won't need the surgery," the Austrian said on Twitter on Monday. "It's really stable and it's looking good, my wrist. The next week I have to make it more flexible and strengthen my wrist, do everything to prepare to slowly start playing tennis again.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a pretty long time without a racquet and I honestly miss it." Thiem's best result this season was at the Madrid Open, where he reached the semi-finals.

