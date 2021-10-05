Left Menu

NBA-Curry happy Wiggins handled 'responsibilities' by taking COVID vaccine

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said he is pleased Andrew Wiggins handled his "responsibilities" as a team member by receiving a COVID-19 vaccination head of the NBA season.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 08:48 IST
Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said he is pleased Andrew Wiggins handled his "responsibilities" as a team member by receiving a COVID-19 vaccination head of the NBA season. Unvaccinated players will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to play this season and the NBA previously denied Wiggins' request for a religious exemption.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said at the weekend that Wiggins had been vaccinated and would be ready to play, and Curry was happy to have him available. "Whatever process he went through to get to that decision, he'll be able to speak on that. We're excited to have him," Curry told reporters on Monday.

"I think that was a whole conversation, to begin with. It's a good sign of just handling his responsibilities as a member of the team." The 2021-2022 season will begin on Oct. 19 despite concerns over the contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus that has hit those who are unvaccinated particularly hard.

