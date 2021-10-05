Pro Kabaddi League to commence on Dec 22 in Bengaluru, tournament to go ahead without spectators

Left Menu

Mashal Sports, organisers of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), on Tuesday announced the return of PKL with Season 8 scheduled to commence from December 22.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-10-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 10:17 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Mashal Sports, organisers of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), on Tuesday announced the return of PKL with Season 8 scheduled to commence from December 22. The player auctions for the season were conducted on August 29th - 31st, 2021 in Mumbai. Keeping the health and safety of the players and all stakeholders in mind, this year the league will be held without spectators, at a single venue in Bengaluru, moving away from the traditional caravan format.

Speaking on the return of PKL Season 8, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League said: "We are very privileged that Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will be hosted in Karnataka, especially as this state is very significant geography for kabaddi and PKL fans in India. Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8." Welcoming the league to Karnataka, the honourable Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai said: "Kabaddi is a genuine indigenous sport of India and very popular in Karnataka. We welcome and support the conduct of forthcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 8 in our state."

The league will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialised safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a biosecure bubble, a first for any professional indoor contact sports league in India. Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (SSN) and Disney+Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

