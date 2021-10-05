Sports News Roundup: Soccer-'Systemic failure': Thorns apologise as allegations rock women's soccer; Tennis-Men's governing ATP to investigate abuse allegations against Zverev and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-'Systemic failure': Thorns apologise as allegations rock women's soccer

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Portland Thorns said on Monday they regret their role in "a systemic failure across women's professional soccer" after sexual harassment allegations against one of their former coaches and promised change. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by former head coach Paul Riley, who led the North Carolina Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.

Tennis-Men's governing ATP to investigate abuse allegations against Zverev

The ATP has launched an internal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against German tennis player Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharapova, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement on Monday. In an interview with online magazine Slate on Aug. 25, former tennis player Sharapova said that Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

Motor racing-Wallace emotional after historic NASCAR Cup Series win

Bubba Wallace held back tears while reflecting on the long road that led him to his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. His victory in the YellaWood 500 came after a rainstorm cut the race short with Wallace in the lead, making him the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR's premier series since Wendell Scott did so in 1963.

Soccer-Ferguson says Ronaldo should have started against Everton

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson said Cristiano Ronaldo should have started last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Everton instead of being brought on as a second-half substitute by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ronaldo came on just before the hour mark with United leading 1-0 but Everton grabbed an equaliser in the 65th minute and held on for the draw.

Tennis-Barty opts out of Australia team for BJK Cup finals

A return to court for Ash Barty this season looked less likely on Tuesday after the world number one was omitted from Australia's team for next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague. The Wimbledon champion, who returned to Australia after a third-round exit at the U.S. Open in September, led her country to the final of the last completed edition of the Fed Cup in 2019.

Emma Raducanu could face Simona Halep at Indian Wells

Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu would face two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep if both win their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Raducanu, an 18-year-old from Great Britain, stunned the tennis world while emerging from relative obscurity to win the major in New York last month. She arrived at the U.S. Open ranked 150th in the world and needed to get through qualifying just to reach the main draw.

NBA-Curry happy Wiggins handled 'responsibilities' by taking COVID vaccine

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said he is pleased Andrew Wiggins handled his "responsibilities" as a team member by receiving a COVID-19 vaccination head of the NBA season. Unvaccinated players will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to play this season and the NBA previously denied Wiggins' request for a religious exemption.

Tennis-Thiem says he doesn't need wrist surgery

World number eight Dominic Thiem said he will not require surgery on a wrist injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and had to skip Wimbledon and was unable to defend his U.S. Open title last month.

Motor racing-Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation announces first initiative

A foundation set up by seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton announced its first initiative on Tuesday, seeking to recruit 150 Black school teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. Hamilton's Mission 44 and the educational charity Teach First will work together over the next two years to help schools serving disadvantaged communities in England.

Urban Meyer issues apology in aftermath of viral video

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer issued an apology Monday in the aftermath of a viral video that showed the married 57-year-old in close quarters with a young woman in a bar over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, where Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State from 2012-18.

