PKL season 8 to start on December 21

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 11:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ProKabaddi)
Season eight of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin on December 21 in Bengaluru and will be held sans spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Player Auctions for the season were conducted on August 29-31 in Mumbai. Mashal Sports, organizers of the event, said that keeping the health and safety of the players and all stakeholders in mind, this year the league will be held without spectators at a single venue in Bengaluru, moving away from the traditional caravan format.

Speaking on the return of PKL Season 8, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports, and League Commissioner VIVO PL said: ''Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8.'' Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the league to the state. ''Kabaddi is a genuine indigenous sport of India and very popular in Karnataka. We welcome and support the conduct of forthcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 8 in our state,'' Bommai said in a statement. The organizers further stated that the league will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialized safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a bio-secure bubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

