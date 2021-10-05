Left Menu

NFL-Brady hails current, former team mates for help in setting passing mark

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards during Sunday's 19-17 win at New England and the 44-year-old thanked current and former team mates for helping him reach the "amazing statistic".

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 11:30 IST
NFL-Brady hails current, former team mates for help in setting passing mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards during Sunday's 19-17 win at New England and the 44-year-old thanked current and former teammates for helping him reach the "amazing statistic". Brady was back at the Patriots' home for the first time since he left them in 2020 after two trophy-laden decades, during which he picked up six of his seven Super Bowl titles.

He marked his return by surpassing Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards, his 269 yards against the Patriots giving him a career total of 80,560. "I think it's an amazing statistic in that so many people can share in it with me. A quarterback doesn't throw and catch. A quarterback can just throw it," Brady told reporters.

"Passing yards have to be caught so I hope that everybody who caught passes from me over the years just had a little smile on their face ... knowing they contributed to a very cool record. "There are some people that have preceded it, Brees who I look up to, hell of a guy. Peyton Manning, who's one of my all-time favorites. Brett Favre, Dan Marino. My teammates who caught these passes over the years, mean an awful lot to me."

Home fans at Gillette Stadium also chanted Brady's name when he took the field. "I tried not to predict what was going to happen and how I would feel," he said. "I had a few emotional moments just thinking about the people that have really meant so much to me in my life and that are a part of this community.

"Just grateful for an amazing time here. My football journey took me somewhere else, but I'm really enjoying that and great to get a win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021