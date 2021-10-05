Sports News Roundup: Brady hails current, former team mates for help in setting passing mark; Barty opts out of Australia team for BJK Cup finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Wallace emotional after historic NASCAR Cup Series win

Bubba Wallace held back tears while reflecting on the long road that led him to his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. His victory in the YellaWood 500 came after a rainstorm cut the race short with Wallace in the lead, making him the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR's premier series since Wendell Scott did so in 1963.

Tennis-France name three from 2019 winning team for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

France have named three of their 2019 winning team to defend their title at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague, with Caroline Garcia, Alize Cornet and Fiona Ferro all returning to the top-seeded side. France triumphed in the 2019 edition with a team also featuring Kristina Mladenovic and Pauline Parmentier that defeated Australia in the final at Perth.

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: 'I was forced' to get vaccine

Golden State Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins said he felt "forced" to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. "The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA," the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 said Monday. "It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I'm still healthy."

Jags owner: Urban Meyer must 'regain trust, respect'

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement Tuesday saying Urban Meyer needs to "regain our trust and respect" after a weekend incident between the married head coach and a young woman was caught on video. Khan's statement comes a day after Meyer apologized to the team, fans and his family for the incident, which was recorded at a bar in Columbus, Ohio. The video went viral on social media.

Soccer-Former NWSL players seek better policies amid sex coercion scandal

Former National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly, who last week went public with allegations of sexual coercion against since-fired head coach Paul Riley, said on Tuesday they want more action taken to protect players. The fallout since the allegations against Riley, which were first reported by The Athletic last Thursday, has included the ousting of NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird and cancellation of all five of the league's games last weekend.

Tennis-Barty opts out of Australia team for BJK Cup finals

A return to court for Ash Barty this season looked less likely on Tuesday after the world number one was omitted from Australia's team for next month's Billie Jean King Cup finals in Prague. The Wimbledon champion, who returned to Australia after a third-round exit at the U.S. Open in September, led her country to the final of the last completed edition of the Fed Cup in 2019.

Boxing-I'll be sad and lonely after career is over, says Fury

WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he will be a "sad and lonely" person when he ends his boxing career. The unbeaten 33-year-old will be defending his title against American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas at the weekend, their third fight after a draw in 2018 and Fury's 2020 victory.

U.S. Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Larry Nassar probe

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI's botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. "The recently confirmed assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light," Monaco told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, adding that she is "constrained" on what more she can say.

NFL-Brady hails current, former team mates for help in setting passing mark

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards during Sunday's 19-17 win at New England and the 44-year-old thanked current and former team mates for helping him reach the "amazing statistic". Brady was back at the Patriots' home for the first time since he left them in 2020 after two trophy-laden decades, during which he picked up six of his seven Super Bowl titles.

Basketball-Gasol retires after 23-year career, two NBA titles, three Olympic medals

Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the sport after a 23-year career. "I'm here to tell you that I'm going to retire from professional basketball. It's a difficult decision after so many years but it's a decision I've taken carefully," Gasol, 41, told a news conference at Barcelona's Liceu theatre.

