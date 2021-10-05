IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan's blitz helps Mumbai Indians thrash Rajasthan Royals

Ishan Kishan blistering half-century powered Mumbai Indians to an easy eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals picked two wickets in the Powerplay but conceded 56 as Mumbai Indians went all guns blazing in the first six overs. Ishan continued the onslaught and helped Mumbai Indians chase down the target within nine overs.

Ishan played a knock of 50 runs off 25 balls and smashed five fours and three sixes. Chasing a paltry target of 91, Mumbai Indian got off to a flying start as opener Rohit Sharma smoked two sixes in the first three overs. However, Chetan Sakariya got an early wicket as he removed Rohit in the fourth over.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan continued smashing the ball and he along with Suryakumar Yadav took Mumbai Indians to 56 before the completion of powerplay. In the seventh over, Ishan smashed two sixes and one four as Mumbai Indians scored 24 runs to get close to the target. In the end, the Rohit Sharma-led side completed an easy win over Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile picked four wickets as Mumbai Indians restricted Rajasthan Royals to 90/9. While Coulter-Nile picked four, James Neesham removed three Rajasthan Royals batsmen as the Sanju Samson-led side failed to rise on the occasion of a must-win game. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 90/9 (Evin Lewis 24; Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-14, James Neesham 3-12) vs Mumbai Indians 94/2 (Ishan Kishan 50*, Rohit Sharma 22; Mustafizur Rahman 1-22) (ANI)

