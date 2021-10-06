Left Menu

Soccer-Corinthians beat Bahia as fans return in Sao Paulo

Corinthians extended their unbeaten run to 10 games on Tuesday when they came from behind to beat Bahia 3-1 on a night they welcomed fans back into their Sao Paulo ground for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soccer-Corinthians beat Bahia as fans return in Sao Paulo

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot after 33 minutes through Gilberto but Roger Guedes equalised for Corinthians with his own spot kick just seconds before halftime.

The handball decision that led to the penalty also saw Lucas Araujo sent off and Corinthians dominated with a man advantage in the second half. Victor Cantillo headed home after 52 minutes to make it 2-1 and then Jo made it three 18 minutes later.

The win, in front of almost 15,000 fans at the Neo Quimica Arena, lifted Corinthians into fourth in Brazil's Serie A. The Sao Paulo club have 37 points after 24 games, 12 points less than leaders Atletico Mineiro, who have played two games fewer.

Bahia are fourth from bottom of the 20-team league with 23 points from 23 games.

