Left Menu

Germany unveils logo for soccer''s Euro 2024 tournament

Some guests and media were invited to Berlins Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch, though no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capita on Tuesdayl.The logo features an outline of the Henri Delaunay Cup the bulbous tournament trophy set on a colored oval outline that resembles the Olympiastadions roof.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-10-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 09:23 IST
Germany unveils logo for soccer''s Euro 2024 tournament
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has unveiled the logo for soccer's 2024 European Championship during a ceremony with a light show in the stadium that will hold the final. Some guests and media were invited to Berlin's Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch, though no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capita on Tuesdayl.

The logo features an outline of the Henri Delaunay Cup — the bulbous tournament trophy — set on a colored oval outline that resembles the Olympiastadion's roof. It features colors from the flags of UEFA's 55 member nations, set in 24 slices around the trophy to represent the 24 teams that will ultimately qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Organisers said the brand will promote a tournament where diversity is celebrated, and everyone should feel welcome. The tournament's slogan ''United by Football. Vereint im Herzen Europas'' — or ''United at the Heart of Europe'' — is meant to convey a message of togetherness and inclusion.

Logos for each of the 10 host cities — Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart — were also presented with each featuring a famous local landmark. Berlin's, for example, features the Brandenburg Gate.

''From now on, the tournament has a brand identity which reflects the ambition we have together with the host association and host cities,'' UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

The tournament is due to be played in June and July 2024 with the match schedule to be confirmed next year.

Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, with the final held in the refurbished Olympiasstadion. The stadium was originally built for the 1936 Olympic Games hosted by Nazi Germany.

West Germany also hosted the World Cup in 1974 and the European Championship in 1988. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021