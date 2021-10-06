Left Menu

Former Germany captain Lahm opposed to biennial World Cup

Thats why Im in favour of things remaining as it is now. Germany on Tuesday unveiled the logo for soccers 2024 European Championship during a ceremony with a light show in the stadium that will hold the final.Some guests and media were invited to Berlins Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch, though no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capital.The logo features an outline of the Henri Delaunay Cup - the bulbous tournament trophy - set on a coloured oval outline that resembles the Olympiastadions roof.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-10-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 09:33 IST
Former Germany captain Lahm opposed to biennial World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm is opposed to FIFA's plans to implement a biennal World Cup. ''I find the current rhythm should remain as it is. I think as a player you can expect a tournament every two years, and I think that other sports also have the right to be in the spotlight. So, that's why I'm absolutely in favor of keeping it the way it is now. I've always felt comfortable like this as a player. I can only speak from my own perspective,'' Lahm said on Tuesday.

''As a fan, I think it's great that such a major event takes place every two years (either the World Cup or Euro). That's why I'm in favor of things remaining as it is now.'' Germany on Tuesday unveiled the logo for soccer's 2024 European Championship during a ceremony with a light show in the stadium that will hold the final.

Some guests and media were invited to Berlin's Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch, though no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capital.

The logo features an outline of the Henri Delaunay Cup - the bulbous tournament trophy - set on a colored oval outline that resembles the Olympiastadion's roof. It features colors from the flags of UEFA's 55 member nations, set in 24 slices around the trophy to represent the 24 teams that will ultimately qualify for the tournament in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021