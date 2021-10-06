Left Menu

IPL 2021: Felt like I was making my debut again for MI, says Neesham

After taking three wickets against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians' all-rounder James Neesham said that he felt like he was making his debut all over again for the franchise.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 06-10-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 09:42 IST
James Neesham celebrates with Rohit Sharma (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After taking three wickets against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians' all-rounder James Neesham said that he felt like he was making his debut all over again for the franchise. Neesham has played just two games this season, managing to take three wickets. The match against Rajasthan was Neesham's first since the IPL 2021 resumed in the UAE.

"Yeah, look obviously, the tournament has been weird, I felt like I was debuting again after the break. Coming out and giving a performance like this when we needed to win two from two was very pleasing. Hopefully, it falls our way and sneak into the playoffs," Neesham told teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile in a video posted on iplt20.com. Ishan Kishan played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off just 25 balls with the help of five 4s and three 6s to help Mumbai Indians defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets with 70 balls to spare on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Coulter-Nile returned with figures of 4-14 as Rajasthan Royals was restricted to 90/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Jimmy Neesham also took three wickets as no Rajasthan batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul. Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. (ANI)

